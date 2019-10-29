Runergy plans another 6 GW of mono PERC manufacturing capacity by 2022

Chinese solar manufacturer Run Sunshine Technology (Runergy) started construction of a new, high-efficiency monocrystalline PERC cell production line this month.

The new fab, in Yancheng city, 200km north of the company’s Suzhou headquarters in Jiangsu province, will cost RMB3 billion ($424 million), according to the manufacturer, and will eventually raise Runergy’s annual cell production capacity by 6 GW.

The company already boasts more than 7 GW of cell making capacity and the first, 3 GW phase of the Yancheng facility is expected to start production across 11 lines around June. Construction on a second 3 GW phase will then be due to start a year later with the 6 GW facility planned for completion within three years.

Runergy, currently the fourth largest cell manufacturer in China, wants 11 GW of output this year and 15 GW next year despite recent warnings a hoped-for second-half resurgence in Chinese solar project capacity has thus far failed to materialize.

The manufacturer established its first solar cell production line in 2016 and focuses on monocrystalline p-type technology in standard M1 and M2 size formats. However, Runergy recently started producing the larger, 166mm cell requested by its major mono wafer supplier Longi.

The Suzhou-based business supplies module manufacturers including Trina Solar, CSI, Jinko, GCL and Risen.