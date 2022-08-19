Green hydrogen project wins €10 million grant from Portuguese government

Fusion Fuel has revealed that it is set to secure an estimated €10 million grant to develop its 6.6 MW HEVO-Industria green hydrogen project in Sines, Portugal.

The project will feature 300 of the company’s HEVO-solar hydrogen generators integrated with a hydrogen refueling station. The generators combine 144 miniaturized PEM electrolyzers fixed to the back of high-efficiency concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) panels, which are installed with CPV trackers.

Developing the project will require €25 million in capital investment. An estimated 764 tons of green hydrogen will be produced per year, which is expected to be used for mobility and industrial applications in Sines or blended in the natural gas grid.

The facility will be equipped with Fusion Fuel’s HEVO-Night solution to allow for production of green hydrogen overnight or during periods of low solar irradiation. The funding was approved under Component 14 (C-14) of the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“HEVO-Industria is one of several projects focused on building out the hydrogen mobility backbone in Iberia, headlined by our Exolum project currently being built in Madrid,” said Zach Steele, co-head of Fusion Fuel. “Our ability to deploy decentralized, small-scale green hydrogen production commercially and co-locate it with refuelling stations is a meaningful competitive advantage at a time when scale is viewed as the only way to drive down cost. On-site production allows us to avoid last-mile logistics of hydrogen, which can add €1/kg to €2/kg to the delivered cost to the end user. We believe this is a winning strategy for us, particularly as governments in Europe and abroad begin to strengthen their commitment to hydrogen mobility.”