Germany concludes fourth rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0884/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's fourth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW.

The agency reviewed bids with a total capacity of 767 MW and selected projects totaling 201 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0820 ($0.0813)/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084.

In the first such solar tender last July, the agency received 168 bids with a combined capacity of 213 MW. It selected 114 projects, totaling 152 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0535/kWh and €0.0789/kWh. The final average price was €0.0688.

In the second PV tender in January, the agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233 MW. It selected 136 projects, totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570/kWh and €0.0828/kWh. The final average price was €0.0743.

In the third exercise held in may, final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh were achieved.