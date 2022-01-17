Germany’s second rooftop PV tender concludes with average price of €0.0743/kWh

Germany currently has an installed PV capacity of more than 57.3GW.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has published the results of the country's second tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 to 750kW.

The agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233MW and selected 136 projects totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570 and €0.0828 per kWh and the final average price was €0.0743.

As a way of comparison, in the first tender of the same kind held in mid-July, the agency received 168 bids with a combined power of 213MW. Overall, it selected 114 projects totaling 152MW while the final prices ranged between €0.0535 and €0.0789 per kWh and the final average price was €0.0688.

Popular content

For some projects, the latest tender's final tariffs are higher than the feed-in tariffs currently paid for rooftop systems with an output of up to 100kW. These tariffs were set for January at between €0.0519 and €0.0693 and are currently decreasing by 1.4% per month.

Saxony-Anhalt was the region with the largest share in the tender with 34MW of allocated capacity, followed by Lower Saxony and Brandenburg with 25 and 22MW, respectively.

The next tender for rooftop PV systems larger than 300kW will be held on Apr. 1 It is expected that another 150MW of PV power will be allocated.