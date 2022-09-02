Sanctions stall 100 MW of solar in Russia

Construction of the 100 MW Sputnik solar plant in Russia's Volgograd oblast has been halted and potentially canceled due to Western sanctions, according to sources.
A spokesperson for the Volgograd regional government told pv magazine on condition of anonymity that the project's investor, JSC Solar Systems, has said that construction would not start this year, as initially planned, due to an inability to source critical imported equipment.
The spokesperson said that the investor could have opted for alternative technologies, but decided to put the project on a halt instead, “until things settle down.”
In July, another anonymous source told local news outlet V1 that the investor was forced to delay construction due to a lack of foreign components, including some that were to be purchased from Schneider Electric Global.
Popular content
Sergey Kopytov, the head of the Danylovsky region of Volgograd, said that following consultations with the investor, the regional authorities held a tender and passed the land for the project over to a local agricultural producer for the next three years.
Kopytov confirmed that construction was suspended due to Western sanctions. JSC Solar Systems will only be able to resume development once the rental contract expires in 2025. However, it remains uncertain whether the plant will be built when it happens.
By Ian Skarytovsky
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.