Meritsun unveils 15 kWh lithium-ion battery for residential applications

Meritsun, a Chinese battery manufacturer, has unveiled a new lithium-ion storage system for residential solar arrays.
“Through surveys and customer feedback, we found that, due to long-term power outages, users have higher requirements for battery capacity to cope with the predicament of unstable power supply or even being unable to connect to the grid,” the company said in a statement. “In order to meet the needs of these customers, MeritSun launched the Powerwall 15KWH lithium battery.”
The battery measures 600 mm x 1100 mm x 230 mm and weighs 165 kg. The device has a storage capacity of 15 kWh, a rated capacity of 300 Ah, and a voltage of 48 V. It also features a depth-of-discharge (DoD) of 95% and can purportedly operate for more than 8,000 cycles. The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -15 C to 55 C.
The Guangzhou-based manufacturer offers a 12-year warranty and says the storage system can be stacked in series to reach larger capacities. The battery also features a patented built-in battery management system.
