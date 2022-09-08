Residential PV installation costs rising in Portugal

Portugal's Fixando platform, a service that facilitates the installation of rooftop PV systems, expects demand for renewables to soar by 180% by the end of this year.

Rising gas and electricity prices have led consumers to invest in renewable energy sources, with companies likewise raising prices in the face of unprecedented demand and the lack of a specialized workforce.

“The prices charged by professionals and companies have grown exponentially, mainly due to the scarcity of labor and materials,” said Alice Nunes, director of new business at Fixando.

According to Fixando, 55% of requests done through its platform went unanswered in July. And less than 10% of companies listed on the app are offering new appointments.

The districts in which Fixando registered the most requests are Lisbon (17%), Porto (15%), Setúbal (10%), Aveiro (9%), Braga (8%) and Leiria (8%). Most users look for such services for houses with areas larger than 100 square meters (89%). Despite the increase in prices, 42% of them plan to connect their solar panels to the grid, with only 25% preferring to remain off-grid.

Fixando conducted the study between July 1 and Aug. 25. It surveyed 2,600 users and 1,200 professionals who are registered on its platform.