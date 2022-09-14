Philippines to host 1.3 GW floating solar plant

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently signed several letters of intent to help Singaporean companies to invest in the Philippines. These plans include efforts to install a 1.3 GW floating solar project on Laguna de Bay, the largest lake in the Philippines.
The project will likely require an investment of around $1.2 billion, the government of the Philippines said last week, without providing additional details. According to Inquirer, a media outlet in the Philippines, the project will begin commercial operations in 2024. This week, local developers Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia said in a statement that they will develop the massive floating array in partnership with Green Investment Group, which is part of Australia's Macquarie Asset Management.
According to a recent study, the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) began considering floating PV on the lake in 2016, when the first expression-of-interest process was launched. The report said that four pilot projects, ranging in size from 10 kW to 22 kW, have already been built at the lake.
Popular content
“Laguna de Bay is a multiple-use resource where capture fishery and aquaculture are the most dominant uses,” the report said. “Thus, one of the main considerations is the allocation of area for floating solar farm.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.