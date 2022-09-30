Adani targets 10 GW of polysilicon-to-solar module capacity by 2025

From pv magazine India
Adani Solar, the solar PV manufacturing unit of Adani Group, aims to have 10 GW of polysilicon-to-solar module manufacturing capacity up and running by 2025.
The Indian manufacturer now has 2 GW of monocrystalline cell and module capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is executing the expansion and backward integration in stages at its existing manufacturing sites in the state.
“We will increase our cell and module capacity to 10 GW by 2025, from 2 GW at present. Of the new 8 GW addition, we expect to commission a 2 GW module line in January and the cell line in June next year. This 2 GW addition will be based on n-type TopCon,” Rahul Bhutiani, head of sales and marketing at Adani Solar, told pv magazine at Renewable Energy India Expo 2022. “For the balance 6 GW, we are weighing the pros and cons of technologies like heterojunction and TopCon.”
Adani Solar is also setting up 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity, which will likely become operational by December 2023. The company will scale the ingot and wafer capacity to 10 GW by 2025. Additionally, it will have an equivalent polysilicon capacity ready by June 2025.
At the same location, Adani will house ancillary units for key elements like aluminum frames, glass, junction boxes, backsheet, and trackers.
“For ancillary production, we could promote a local entrepreneur by raising a stake and support offtake by using the production for our captive consumption,” said Bhutiani.
