India’s hybrid wind-solar project pipeline continues to grow

From pv magazine India

Eight companies have invested more than $9.2 billion in renewable energy in the Indian state of Karnataka in recent weeks. The wind-solar hybrid segment accounted for most of the investments from companies such as Azure Power and Ayana Renewable Power, as well as Tata Power Renewable Energy and Leap Green Energy.

“The future of renewable is hybrid. Plain vanilla wind or plain vanilla solar is no longer sufficient to meet the round-the-clock requirements of customers,” said Pratik Agarwal, managing director of Sterlite Power. “Customers want green, affordable, and firm power and Karnataka is the one state which has both wind and solar potential co-existing in the same state. It also has attractive sites for pumped hydro storage, which is a critical component of the round-the-clock value chain.”

Separately, PTC India said it has secured offers to supply 3.5 GW of hybrid wind-solar capacity. It received responses from 14 developers, including Tata Power Renewable Energy and Enel Green.