India’s hybrid wind-solar project pipeline continues to grow

From pv magazine India
Eight companies have invested more than $9.2 billion in renewable energy in the Indian state of Karnataka in recent weeks. The wind-solar hybrid segment accounted for most of the investments from companies such as Azure Power and Ayana Renewable Power, as well as Tata Power Renewable Energy and Leap Green Energy.
“The future of renewable is hybrid. Plain vanilla wind or plain vanilla solar is no longer sufficient to meet the round-the-clock requirements of customers,” said Pratik Agarwal, managing director of Sterlite Power. “Customers want green, affordable, and firm power and Karnataka is the one state which has both wind and solar potential co-existing in the same state. It also has attractive sites for pumped hydro storage, which is a critical component of the round-the-clock value chain.”
Popular content
Separately, PTC India said it has secured offers to supply 3.5 GW of hybrid wind-solar capacity. It received responses from 14 developers, including Tata Power Renewable Energy and Enel Green.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.