Eni, Sonatrach start building 10 MW solar array in Algeria

Eni and Sonatrach, Algeria’s national gas and oil supplier, said that they will build their new 10 MW solar project at the Bir Rebaa North (BRN) oil production complex in the Berkine basin, in southeastern Algeria. Together with an existing 10 MW facility that opened at the BRN complex in 2018, the new solar installation will double the renewable energy available to power upstream processes in the oil field.

“It will be followed by another PV facility at the Menzel Ledjmet East Project (MLE) production complex, also in the Berkine Basin, whose construction is expected to begin in 2023,” Eni said in a statement.

The Italian-Algerian consortium also inaugurated their so-called Solar Lab. The new facility will be collect and analyze data to test the efficiency of different PV technologies in southern Algeria’s high irradiation conditions.

“The Solar Lab will be open to universities and other public institutions for research purposes,” said the companies.

Eni and Sonatrach joined hands in the solar energy sector in 2017. Sonatrach and Sonelgaz also jointly own Société Algérienne des Énergies Renouvelables Spa (SHAEMS), which will be allowed to take a stake of up to 25% in the special purpose vehicles that will own the winning projects in Algeria's recently launched 1 GW solar tender.