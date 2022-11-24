Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 300 MW solar project in Mexico

From pv magazine Mexico
US developer Atlas Renewable Energy has switched on a 300 MW solar power plant in Campeche, Mexico. The $340 million La Pimienta solar project will sell electricity to Mexican state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) under a 15-year power purchase agreement.
“La Pimienta is composed of more than a million solar panels, which are spread across 651 hectares,” the company said in a statement, adding the solar park is currently Mexico's second largest operational PV facility. “La Pimienta represents the first large-scale solar renewable energy investment in Campeche, with the participation of high-caliber institutions including the Interamerican Development Bank (IDB), National Bank of Public Works and Services (Banobras), MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) and Société Générale.”
The country's largest operational PV plant is the Villanueva project consisting of the Villanueva I (427 MW) and Villanueva III (327 MW) facilities. It is located in the Mexican state of Coahuila and is part of the 1 GW capacity allotment that Enel won in Mexico’s first energy auction, which was held in 2016.
