Germany allocates 104 MW of rooftop solar in unsubscribed auction

A combined system of PV and storage was awarded the contract in the innovation tender - there were no more bids in the round.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency allocated 104 MW of solar for buildings and noise barriers on motorways out of the tendered 202 MW in its latest auction. Despite going partially unsubscribed, the tendered volume had already been significantly reduced in advance compared to the 767 MW auctioned in previous rounds.

The volume-weighted average award value fell slightly compared to the previous round. According to the authority, it was €0.0874/kWh, compared with prices between €0.0809/kWh and €0.0891/kWh in December 2021.

The auction also included an innovation tender for 400 MW. That too went unsubscribed, receiving only one bid from a combined PV and storage power plant in the Bavarian district of Kelheim. However, that is all the information that was made available. “Only one bid was accepted. Publishing the values ​​would reveal the bidder's trade and business secrets,” says the authority’s website.

Popular content

The deadline for the next tender for solar rooftop systems is Feb. 1, 2023, with a planned volume of 217 MW. For ground-mounted systems, the date is March 1, 2023, for a planned volume of 1,950 MW. The actual tender volume has, however, not yet been published. The planned volumes could still be adjusted by the Federal Network Agency, as could the applicable maximum value.

pv magazine print edition The current print edition of pv magazine visits Ukraine to examine the extent of damage caused to the nation’s energy infrastructure, including its solar plants, and includes coverage of how PV has been affected in the newly-liberated region of Kherson.

*This article was amended on 21/12/2022 to reflect the correct award value, €0.0874/kWh.