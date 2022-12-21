Germany allocates 104 MW of rooftop solar in unsubscribed auction

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s Federal Network Agency allocated 104 MW of solar for buildings and noise barriers on motorways out of the tendered 202 MW in its latest auction. Despite going partially unsubscribed, the tendered volume had already been significantly reduced in advance compared to the 767 MW auctioned in previous rounds.
The volume-weighted average award value fell slightly compared to the previous round. According to the authority, it was €0.0874/kWh, compared with prices between €0.0809/kWh and €0.0891/kWh in December 2021.
The auction also included an innovation tender for 400 MW. That too went unsubscribed, receiving only one bid from a combined PV and storage power plant in the Bavarian district of Kelheim. However, that is all the information that was made available. “Only one bid was accepted. Publishing the values would reveal the bidder's trade and business secrets,” says the authority’s website.
The deadline for the next tender for solar rooftop systems is Feb. 1, 2023, with a planned volume of 217 MW. For ground-mounted systems, the date is March 1, 2023, for a planned volume of 1,950 MW. The actual tender volume has, however, not yet been published. The planned volumes could still be adjusted by the Federal Network Agency, as could the applicable maximum value.
*This article was amended on 21/12/2022 to reflect the correct award value, €0.0874/kWh.
