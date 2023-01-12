French gas supplier acquires Sys EnR

From pv magazine France
Butagaz has announced a new acquisition in the PV sector, about one year after acquiring two French installers, Soltéa and Solewa. In its latest transaction, the oil and liquefied gas supplier has agreed to acquire Sys EnR, an installer and operator of solar power plants on rooftops and shade structures, based in Essonne, France.
The company did not reveal the financial details of the deal. It said the new subsidiary will continue to offer design, construction and maintenance services for solar PV and thermal installations.
“These energy solutions of the future, economical and low-carbon, are added to the other services and energies such as biopropane, biomethane, green electricity, wood pellets, and others offered by Butagaz to help its customers consume less and better,” the group said in a press release.
Sys EnR, which focuses on the commercial and industrial segment, as well as self-consumption projects, should benefit from Butagaz's customer portfolio. The company claims to have completed around 500 installations since its creation in 2017, for a cumulative installed capacity of 300 MW.
“For the time being, our joint commitment will make it possible to deliver new projects more quickly, with the technical competence of the historical teams and the robustness of the Butagaz group,” said Franc Raffalli, managing director of Sys EnR. “We are going to anchor our fundamental commitments in favor of the technicality and safety of installations in the context of strong growth.”
Since 2015, Butgaz has been a subsidiary of DCC, an Irish utility company.
