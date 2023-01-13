Guyana launches tender for 33 MW/34 MWh of solar-plus-storage

The government of Guyana and the Inter–American Development Bank (IDB) have jointly launched a tender to deploy 33 MW/34 MWh of solar-plus-storage capacity.
The Guyanese authorities said the tender will be divided into three lots. It will enable the selection of eight PV projects, the government said, without disclosing additional technical and financial details.
The deadline to submit project proposals is March 6. The procurement exercise is part of the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme.
Popular content
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Guyana had an installed PV capacity of around 8 MW by the end of 2021. The country's ambitious Low-Carbon Development Strategy aims to meet all power demand from renewables by 2025 and will require the replacement of 200 MW of thermal power generation capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.