Guyana’s solar program set to free up state funds for other uses

GUYSOL could save the Guyanese government “tens of millions of dollars in electric subsidies,” according to the program’s director, Amir Dillawar. Guyana’s Parliamentary Committee of Supply recently approved $1.7 billion to help Linden Electricity Co. to mitigate higher fuel prices and provide some relief to the utility’s customers.
Dillawar told Guyana’s Department of Public Information that the program would effectively free up government capital that could be “reprogrammed for the people of Linden.”
In line with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030), the GUYSOL program will invest more than $83 million in eight utility-scale solar systems in Linden, Essequibo, and Berbice. The program aims to facilitate the country’s transition to renewable energy sources and the diversification of its economy. LCDS 2030 builds on a strategy that was originally introduced in 2009, with the aim of expanding the country’s economy fivefold over a period of 10 years, while also keeping energy emissions flat.
Popular content
According to the US International Trade Administration, state-owned Guyana Power and Light loses approximately 26% of the power it generates due to inefficiencies in power grids and transmission lines, which drives the country’s push for the development of microgrids for outlying regions. Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips stated in 2022 that the government has budgeted $5.04 million for projects in less populated areas in the off-grid hinterlands, away from the coast.
In October, the Guyana Energy Agency announced the completion of solar PV installations at nine public buildings in the Barima-Waini region, including three schools, five health facilities, and a radio station, for a combined capacity of 69 kW. The region is a mainly forested highland with a low population density, and that makes it a suitable target for renewable energy microgrids.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.