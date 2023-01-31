Only5mins! – PV system prices could drop by around 10% in Europe in 2023

Andreas Thorsheim, the CEO of Norway-based residential solar specialist Otovo, speaks to pv magazine about solar array prices, current market trends for distributed storage, and shortages of qualified professionals.

Andreas Thorsheim

Image: pv magazine

