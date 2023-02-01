Rays Power Infra to build 1.8 GW solar park in India

From pv magazine India

Rays Power Infra has signed a deal with the Rajasthan government to build a 1.8 GW solar park in the Indian state. The park will consist of three 300 MW projects and one 900 MW installation.

The entire project, purportedly the largest in the country, will be worth $1,118 million. The solar park will reportedly provide plug-and-play infrastructure for developers to set up C&I and utility-scale projects.

Rays Power Infra has a commissioned portfolio of 1.30 GWp. It has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and solar plants aggregating to 2 GWp, with expected commissioning in the next 24 months. It is developing several large-scale solar parks in Rajasthan.

The company has a global presence, with large-scale solar projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh.