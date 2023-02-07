Construction begins on 23 MW solar plant in Gambia

Gambian utility Nawec has started building a 23 MW solar project in Jambur, in Gambia's West Coast Region.

“The project will improve the power generation capacity and efficiency of Nawec’s transmission network in order to increase access to electricity for socio-economic development,” the utility said in a statement. “This is in line with the National Development Plan and The Gambia Electricity Sector Roadmap among other national policies.”

The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are financially backing the installation under the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP). Upon completion, the facility will be the first ground-mounted solar plant to be operational in the Gambia. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had just 2 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2021.

Popular content

The Gambian electricity network mainly consists of minigrids that the government hopes to improve by transforming into hybrid mini-grids, integrated with renewable energy generation capacity. With an electricity access rate of just 35%, Gambia introduced the Renewable Energy Act to promote clean energy in 2013.