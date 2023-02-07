Construction begins on 23 MW solar plant in Gambia

Gambian utility Nawec has started building a 23 MW solar project in Jambur, in Gambia's West Coast Region.
“The project will improve the power generation capacity and efficiency of Nawec’s transmission network in order to increase access to electricity for socio-economic development,” the utility said in a statement. “This is in line with the National Development Plan and The Gambia Electricity Sector Roadmap among other national policies.”
The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are financially backing the installation under the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP). Upon completion, the facility will be the first ground-mounted solar plant to be operational in the Gambia. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had just 2 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2021.
Popular content
The Gambian electricity network mainly consists of minigrids that the government hopes to improve by transforming into hybrid mini-grids, integrated with renewable energy generation capacity. With an electricity access rate of just 35%, Gambia introduced the Renewable Energy Act to promote clean energy in 2013.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.