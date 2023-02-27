SAJ unveils new line of residential battery inverters

SAJ unveiled a new line of residential battery inverters for residential PV applications at the Genera trade show in Madrid last week. The new products are available in single-phase and three-phase configurations.

“It is specifically tailored to the needs of European consumers,” said the Chinese battery manufacturer. “The HS2 series’ aesthetic, compact design comes with an inverter, a control system, and battery modules and can deliver a power range of 3 kW to 10 kW with single-phase and three-phase models, boasting a maximum PV input current of 16 A.”

SAJ is selling five versions of the three-phase devices, with AC power ratings ranging from 5 kWh to 10 kWh. The inverters have a maximum efficiency rating of 98% and a European efficiency rating of 97.6%. They measure 450 mm x 626 mm x 365 mm and weigh 32 kg. The maximum input voltage is 1,000 V and the MPP voltage range is between 180 V and 900 V.

SAJ offers seven versions of the single-phase battery inverters, with AC power ratings between 3 kW and 6 kW. The maximum efficiency is 97.6% and the European efficiency is 97%. They measure 354 mm x 626 mm x 365 mm and weigh 25 kg. The maximum input voltage is 550 V and the MPP voltage range is between 90 V and 500 V.

The systems feature IP65-rated protection and cooling systems based on natural convection. SAJ offers warranties ranging between five and 20 years, depending on customer needs.

“The installation time will be effectively saved with modular and pre-wiring designs, and it can be deployed as a new energy storage installation or retrofitted to an existing on-grid system,” said SAJ. “The eSAJ Home and Service App further allows homeowners efficient monitoring and operating, for system maintenance without hassle.”