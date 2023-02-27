Silfab unveils residential solar panels with conductive backsheets

From pv magazine USA
Silfab Solar has announced the commercial launch of its Elite Series, a line of residential solar modules made exclusively in the United States.
The Silfab Elite 410 BG features a proprietary x-pattern technology that combines an integrated cell design with a conductive backsheet, leading to gains in efficiency and power. The 410 W modules have an efficiency of 21.4% and a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V (DC). The modules come with a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power performance guarantee.
“With its all-black sleek look, Elite provides the aesthetics homeowners have been looking for,” said Paolo Maccario, chief executive officer of Silfab Solar.
Popular content
The company has also introduced Elite 380-BK, a module with back-contact technology that minimizes front-cell metallization. This cuts down on conductive losses, mechanical stress, and shading, in order to improve production. The 380 W module has a 21.4% efficiency rating and a sleek black-on-black look.
Maccario said the modules are the result of the company’s 40-year record of technological and engineering experience. “Elite puts American solar products back on top,” said Maccario.
In August 2021, Silfab Solar said it would double down on its manufacturing footprint in the United States. The company said it began shipping products from its production facility north of Seattle. It said the factory had doubled its annual manufacturing capacity to 800 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.