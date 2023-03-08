Adani to develop 15 GW of renewables in India

From pv magazine India
Adani Group has agreed to develop 15 GW of renewables over the next few years in Andhra Pradesh, said Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, at a recent global investors summit in the Indian state.
Adani, who is also the chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), said the group will set up the projects in several districts. It has also committed to developing 400 MW of data center projects in Visakhapatnam.
Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a large renewable energy potential of 82.5 GW. It is one of the few states in India that has combined potential for solar, wind, and pumped storage.
The global investors summit in Andhra Pradesh included a number of new renewables investments in the state. Adani has committed to 15 GW, while Reliance Industries said it will invest in 10 GW of solar energy generation capacity.
