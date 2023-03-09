Philippines launches tender for 25 MW solar plant

The BCDA has issued a tender for the construction of a 25 MW solar power plant in New Clark City, in Tarlac province, the Philippines. The authority, which is in charge of transforming former military bases and properties into industrial and economics centers, is leasing a 37-hectare surface for the project. Prospective developers have until April 21 to submit their bids.

“BCDA is offering an initial lease period of 25 years and renewable for another 25 years, upon mutual agreement of the parties,” said the tender document.

In 2021, BCDA signed an agreement with Sunray Power Inc. (SPI) to lease a 260-hectare area in New Clark City for the construction of a 100 MW solar facility. Earlier, BCDA also signed a lease agreement with SSR C-Solar Power Inc. for a 20 MW solar farm. The projects will be developed in what BCDA calls the “buffer zones” of the selected areas, in order to maximize their use through leases.