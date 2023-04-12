Japanese oil suppliers testing solar carports for EVs under PPA model

Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Tanegashima Oil, a Japanese regional oil supplier, will deploy several solar carports and EV recharging stations at the Tanegashima Airport in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan.

The solar arrays will supply power to the airport terminal building under a small-scale PPA and to the EV recharging stations operated by Tanegashima Oil on the airport premises. EV owners will buy electricity from the PV systems under a pay-as-you-go billing system.

The companies said EV users will be allowed to choose between renewable and grid electricity when selecting the energy they need. “This will be possible at a cheaper unit price compared to quick charging,” they said.

The demonstrator consists of a PV system with a capacity of 54.7 kW and three 6 kW charging stations. The system will feature Idemitsu's Idepass technology, which enables the selection of power in facilities such as shopping malls, airports, and government buildings. The technology is reportedly able to capture the flow of power generation and consumption in units of one minute.

Popular content

“This package is scheduled to be rolled out nationwide from 2023,” the companies said. “In addition, we are also considering commercialization such as sales and licensing of the Idepass system.”

Idemitsu noted that it will test the facility at at the Tanegashima Airport over a four-year period. The company is the parent of Japan's Solar Frontier.