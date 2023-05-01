Atlas Renewable Energy signs PPA for 902 MW of solar in Brazil

From pv magazine Brazil
Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a PPA with Albras, Brazil's largest primary aluminum producer. The contract, signed in US dollars, will see Atlas supply solar power for 21 years, the longest term ever signed in Latin America for a corporate renewable energy PPA.
The energy supplied to Albras will come from the Vista Alegre Photovoltaic Project, scheduled to start operations in 2025. The partnership between Atlas and Albras will generate enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of approximately 3 million inhabitants, such as Brazil’s capital Brasilia.
“This is an important step for Atlas as we continue our focus on partnering with corporate customers to support their energy transition to clean energy,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. “The closing of our second contract with Albras attests to our ability to provide an attractive tailored energy solution for our customers.”
Atlas Renewable Energy has more than 4 GW of contracted projects, of which 2.2 GW are in operation. The company specializes in the development, financing, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas since early 2017. In November 2022, the company switched on a 300 MW solar project in Mexico.
