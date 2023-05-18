Vibrant Energy, Saint-Gobain sign PPA for 100 MW wind-solar project in India

Vibrant Energy and Saint-Gobain India have signed a long-term PPA to deliver round-the-clock wind-solar hybrid energy to Saint-Gobain’s facilities in India.

As a part of the PPA, Vibrant Energy, a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG), will set up a 75 MW AC /100 MW DC interstate transmission system (ISTS) connected wind-solar hybrid project in Madhya Pradesh.

Saint-Gobain India is the India unit of French construction material supplier Saint-Gobain. With the addition of its latest project, it will supply 65% of its electricity consumption in India from renewables by the end of 2025.