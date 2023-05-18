Vibrant Energy, Saint-Gobain sign PPA for 100 MW wind-solar project in India

Vibrant Energy will set up a 100 MW (DC) wind-solar hybrid project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The plant will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) and will supply round-the-clock power to Saint-Gobain’s facilities in the country.

Image: DistelAPPArath, Pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

Vibrant Energy and Saint-Gobain India have signed a long-term PPA to deliver round-the-clock wind-solar hybrid energy to Saint-Gobain’s facilities in India.

As a part of the PPA, Vibrant Energy, a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG), will set up a 75 MW AC /100 MW DC interstate transmission system (ISTS) connected wind-solar hybrid project in Madhya Pradesh.

Popular content

Saint-Gobain India is the India unit of French construction material supplier Saint-Gobain. With the addition of its latest project, it will supply 65% of its electricity consumption in India from renewables by the end of 2025.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.