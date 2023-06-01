Deye unveils high-voltage hybrid inverters for rooftop PV applications

Deye offers the Sun 29.9-50K inverters, which allow up to 10 devices to be connected for on-grid or off-grid use. These hybrid inverters can be AC-coupled to retrofit existing solar systems and are described as high-voltage, highly efficient, and reliable.

The series consists of five versions, with power outputs ranging from 29.9 kW to 50 kW. The inverters have dimensions of 527 mm x 894 mm x 294 mm and weigh 80 kg.

With efficiency ratings of 97.60% and a European efficiency rating of 97.0%, the inverters feature three or four maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points. The MPPT voltage range is 150 V to 850 V, with a maximum PV power input of 38.87 kW for the 29.9 kW inverters and 65 kW for the 50 kW devices. The maximum input voltage is 1,000 V.

Popular content

Operating within a temperature range of -40 C to 60 C, the inverters have IP65-rated protection. They come with lithium-ion batteries that have voltages ranging from 160 V to 800 V, supporting a maximum charge/discharge current of 50 A.

The devices are backed by a five-year warranty, with an optional 10-year warranty available.