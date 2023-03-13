Deye to build two new inverter factories totaling 18 GW

China-based inverter manufacturer NingBo Deye Inverter Technology (Deye) announced in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SHSE) it is seeking to raise CNY3.55 billion ($513.1 million) through a private placement of shares.
The company said it will use the net proceeds from the transaction two build two new inverters factories and an R&D center.
One of the two manufacturing facilities will have an inverter capacity of 15 GW and will be located in Haiyan, Zhejiang province. This project has a required investment of CNY2 billion and includes the deployment of a 10.5 hybrid battery inverter factory.
The second manufacturing facility is planned to produce microinverters and has a capacity of 3 GW. It will be located in n Haining, Zhejiang and will require an investment of CNY544 million.
Popular content
Furthermore, the manufacturer plans to use CNY510 million for the R&D center and another CNY500 million for working capital.
Deye achieved revenue of CNY5.92 billion in 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 42% compared to 2021. Net profit was CNY1.54 billion, up 166% from a year earlier.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.