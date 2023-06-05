China’s January-April solar installations hit 48.31 GW

China's NEA said last week that the country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached approximately 380 GW by the end of April 2023.

In the first four months of this year, the country added 48.31 GW of new PV systems, including around 15 GW in April alone. The NEA attributes the increase in PV capacity to delayed projects from 2022 and lower module prices.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) said that China added 87.41 GW of new PV capacity in 2022. The CPIA predicts that new PV installations in China for this year will range between 95 GW and 120 GW.

Other research outfits have revised their outlooks for the Chinese PV market in 2023, with S&P projecting 150 GW and BloombergBNEF calling for 154 GW.