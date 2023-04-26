China added 33.66 GW of new PV in Q1

The NEA has released statistics showing that the country added 33.66 GW of new PV power in the first quarter of 2023. This quarterly increase represents a 154.81% rise compared to the same period in 2022.

It reports that 11.7 GW, 8.67 GW, and 13.29 GW of solar PV capacity were installed in January, February, and March, respectively. As of March 2023, the country's cumulative PV capacity had reached 327.4 GW.

In 2022, China added 87.41 GW of new PV capacity, as reported by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). The CPIA predicts that new PV installations will be between 95 GW and 120 GW in China this year.