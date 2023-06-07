Shoals files patent complaint for solar connectors, wire harnesses

From pv magazine USA
Shoals Technologies Group, a US solar components supplier, has taken legal action by filing a complaint with the ITC for alleged patent infringements. The complaint targets Hikam America – based in Chula Vista, California – and Voltage, LLC, which is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The complaint also applies to their foreign business counterparts.
Shoals components are manufactured in the United States under the “Big Lead Assembly” brand. Its push connectors and wire harnesses are installed above-ground, preventing the need for extensive and expensive wire trenching.
Shoals has requested that the ITC investigate infringements under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to bar the importation to the U.S. of the alleged infringing components. The company also filed complaints against the Hikam defendants in the US District Court for the Southern District of California, and against the Voltage defendants in the US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina for the same alleged infringements.
The complaint relates to potential unlawful imports of PV connectors and other components on patents owned by Shoals. The company requested that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist order against Hikam, Voltage and related entities to bar imports to the United States.
