The Hydrogen Stream: Japan plans $150 billion hydrogen investment

Japan has unveiled a green transformation plan, committing JPY 20 trillion ($150 billion) to drive the mobilization of JPY 150 trillion over the next decade. The initiative targets hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic methane, and synthetic fuels, with a focus on expanding into high-demand overseas markets. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the “Asia Zero Emission Community” initiative will promote the energy transition in Asia, leveraging Japan's expertise in decarbonization technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia. The government is also revising its Basic Hydrogen Strategy, aiming to increase hydrogen supply to approximately 12 million tons by 2040 – a sixfold increase.
Kansai Electric Power Co. (Kepco) and Canadian energy infrastructure developer ATCO have launched a full-scale feasibility study to create an integrated clean fuel supply chain from Canada. “This study will examine a series of business segments coming together to form the supply chain, including production of clean fuels (blue hydrogen or blue ammonia) from natural gas in inland Canada, transportation to the west coast, and shipping to Japan,” said Kepco.
Malaysia is actively positioning itself as a regional leader in renewable energy by investing in electric assets, such as charging infrastructure and cleaner energy carriers. The country is set to unveil its Energy Transition Roadmap in phases, with the initial focus on supporting the solar and hydrogen industries through the establishment of renewable energy special zones. Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli recently outlined the importance of the energy transition plans to the Qatari government and companies, identifying them as Malaysia's second priority after fiscal and financial stability.
Chinese and Australian companies have expressed interest in strengthening hydrogen cooperation, reports Global Times. The Chinese state media outlet noted that Li Chunlin, the deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, recently met with Andrew Forrest, the founder and executive chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining company.
The hydrogen refueling station market is on track to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17.9% between 2023 and 2032, Global Market Insights said in a newly published report. The market was valued at $4.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass $25.7 billion by 2032, with the mobile hydrogen refueling station segment reaching a value of more than $7.7 billion in 2032.
