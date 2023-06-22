Solar Leaders at Intersolar 2023: ‘France will be soon in the 5 GW league’

Xavier Daval, the president of Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER), the French renewables association – spoke with pv magazine at Intersolar 2023 about solar and nuclear power in France, as well as the prospects for PV prices and installations. He touched on the market for power purchase agreements (PPA) and the outlook for solar manufacturing in France, where PV installations could hit 3 GW this year.

Xavier Daval (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

Image: pv magazine

Share

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content