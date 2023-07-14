TSUN launches kit for garden, balcony PV systems

TSUN is now offering a new kit to install small PV systems in gardens and on balconies.
“Easy Solar Kit Pop-up is a pre-installed balcony system that simply needs to be unfolded and plugged in, making it ready for use,” the company said, noting that the new product consists of one or two PV modules, a microinverter, a bracket, and cables.
The system features black solar panels with a 400 W power output, 20.7% efficiency, and a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius. The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,195 mm x 605 mm, weigh 30 kg, have an IP67 protection rating, and come with a 12-year product warranty.
The kit also includes TSUN’s GEN3 series microinverters, available in six versions with output power ranging from 300 W to 600 W. All have an efficiency of 96.7% and a European efficiency of 96.35%. The largest device measures 250 mm x 170 mm x 28 mm and weighs 3 kg, while the smallest measures 178 mm × 153 mm × 28 mm and weighs 1.9 kg.
“Additionally, TSUN offers lightweight panels for their balcony solar systems, enabling easy relocation,” the manufacturer said. “This feature is particularly beneficial for renters who may need to move apartments, allowing them to take their solar PV system along.”
Popular content
TSUN also offers a vertical installation kit, which integrates easily into railings or walls. It claims that the vertical setup allows for a sleek, unobtrusive installation that maximizes space without affecting building design.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
Share
Emiliano Bellini
Emiliano joined pv magazine in March 2017. He has been reporting on solar and renewable energy since 2009.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.