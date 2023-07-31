Aerocompact releases ‘universal’ mounting system for pitched roofs

Austrian mounting system manufacturer Aerocompact has developed CompactPitch XM-F Reptile, a new “universal” solution for pitched rooftops compatible with various roof tiles.

The cover plate, positioned independently of the fastener unit, transfers forces directly into the roof structure, allowing easy adaptation to surrounding tile contours without machinery.

“The appropriate place for fixing the roof hook can be marked with a slight pressure of the thumb,” said Aerocompact. “The pre-assembled hook is fastened with two thin sheet metal screws.”

Installers can mark the appropriate place for fixing the roof hook, fastened with two thin sheet metal screws, and then attach the carriage at different heights based on the roof batten height.

The system also includes colored cover plates in red, brown, or anthracite, reducing assembly time by up to 40%.

“There are countless different types of roof tiles on the European market,” said Albert Vonbun, a product manager for Aerocompact. “Until now, installers have had to cut them to size with an angle grinder for the PV mounting system to fit.”