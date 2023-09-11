Israel frees up grid space for 2 GW of renewables

Israel will connect more than 2 GW of additional renewable energy capacity to the national grid, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a recent statement.

The government said that grid congestion was the main reason for halting the connection of new renewable plants, but a recalculation of some sites has enabled additional capacity allocations.

The recalculation was done by the ministry itself, along with the Israeli Electricity Authority, Israel Electric Corp., and national grid manager Noga. New plants will be able to connect to the grid in the “coming weeks,” especially in the southern and northern parts of Israel, according to the statement.

The government has allocated ILS 17 billion ($4.4 billion) to address grid congestion in the country. Noga is leading the project, which aims to enable the integration of additional renewable production plans and storage facilities into the grid by 2030.