Gas turbine driven by 100% renewable hydrogen for first time

Siemens Energy supplied the electrolyzer for hydrogen production and developed the hydrogen gas turbine. Engie handled production, storage, and the supply of hydrogen for the demonstrator, while Centrax updated the package for safe hydrogen fuel operation.

The project also secured contributions from the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the Universities of Lund, Duisburg-Essen, and University College London. They helped to develop the hydrogen turbine technology. Arttic supported the project's operational management, and the National Polytechnic University of Athens conducted an economic, environmental, and social analysis of the concept.

Earlier this year, the successful test of an electricity generation demonstrator using a mixture of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas was announced. The project, originating in 2020, received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Framework Programme.