Gas turbine driven by 100% renewable hydrogen for first time

The Hyflexpower consortium has successfully conducted the world's first operational test of a gas turbine with 100% renewable hydrogen. The project involves producing and storing 100% renewable hydrogen using the gas turbine of Smurfit Kappa, a paper packaging company in Saillat-sur-Vienne, France.
The consortium includes Germany's Siemens Energy, French energy giant Engie, UK gas turbine manufacturer Centrax, French consultancy Arttic, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and four European universities.
According to Siemens Energy, hydrogen is produced on site with a 1 MW electrolyzer, stored in a 1 ton tank to power a Siemens Energy SGT-400 industrial gas turbine.
Siemens Energy supplied the electrolyzer for hydrogen production and developed the hydrogen gas turbine. Engie handled production, storage, and the supply of hydrogen for the demonstrator, while Centrax updated the package for safe hydrogen fuel operation.
Popular content
The project also secured contributions from the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the Universities of Lund, Duisburg-Essen, and University College London. They helped to develop the hydrogen turbine technology. Arttic supported the project's operational management, and the National Polytechnic University of Athens conducted an economic, environmental, and social analysis of the concept.
Earlier this year, the successful test of an electricity generation demonstrator using a mixture of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas was announced. The project, originating in 2020, received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Framework Programme.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.