Greek developer seeks consultants for Egypt-Greece interconnection studies

Two calls for expressions of interest from consultants have gone out for the final studies on an electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Greece to transmit green energy.

The so-called GREGY project is being managed by Elica SA, a subsidiary of Greek infrastructure investor Copelouzos Group. Upon completion, a 3 GW HVDC connection between the two countries will transmit 100% green energy.

The first tender is related to desktop studies for the finalization of an optimal submarine cable route and landing points in the two countries. The second tender is for an energy market analysis, technical analysis, benefit indicators calculation studies, and cost-benefit analysis of the project.

Consultants have been asked to submit expressions of interest to Elica by May 31.

Popular content

The GREGY project was included in the European Union’s first Projects of Common Interest (PCI)/Projects of Mutual Interest (PMI) list, published earlier this month. This makes the project eligible for simplified permitting procedures, regulatory support, and EU funding, as it addresses the objectives of the EU’s Green Deal.

Earlier this week, pv magazine reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for expedited cooperation efforts and the immediate start of construction during a recent meeting with the Copelouzos Group chairman.