Greek developer seeks consultants for Egypt-Greece interconnection studies

Two calls for expressions of interest from consultants have gone out for the final studies on an electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Greece to transmit green energy.
The so-called GREGY project is being managed by Elica SA, a subsidiary of Greek infrastructure investor Copelouzos Group. Upon completion, a 3 GW HVDC connection between the two countries will transmit 100% green energy.
The first tender is related to desktop studies for the finalization of an optimal submarine cable route and landing points in the two countries. The second tender is for an energy market analysis, technical analysis, benefit indicators calculation studies, and cost-benefit analysis of the project.
Consultants have been asked to submit expressions of interest to Elica by May 31.
Popular content
The GREGY project was included in the European Union’s first Projects of Common Interest (PCI)/Projects of Mutual Interest (PMI) list, published earlier this month. This makes the project eligible for simplified permitting procedures, regulatory support, and EU funding, as it addresses the objectives of the EU’s Green Deal.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.