The Hydrogen Stream: Asahi Kasei to test alkaline water electrolyzer

Asahi Kasei and partners celebrated the official opening of a new hydrogen pilot plant in Kawasaki, Japan. The commercial-scale facility will test its alkaline water electrolyzer, which is optimized for the production of green hydrogen. “The trial operation of four 0.8 MW modules is another milestone toward the realization of a commercial multi-module 100 MW-class alkaline water electrolysis system for green hydrogen production,” said the Japanese company in an emailed note.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) has developed China's first 100 kg, vehicle-mounted liquid hydrogen system. The system will allow hydrogen-powered heavy trucks to achieve a range of more than 1,000 km with just one charge. “Compared to its predecessor, the system boasts a 20% increase in effective volume within the same overall dimensions while cutting costs by more than 30%,” said CASC.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is in Rotterdam for the 2024 World Hydrogen Summit to convince manufacturing companies to invest in the US state. “We’ve created an incredible hydrogen policy landscape in our state that is supportive on the supply side and demand side, and global energy leaders are taking notice,” said Lujan Grisham in a press release.

Popular content

Nikola has opened its latest HYLA high-pressure modular refueling station and facility in southern California. “This launch is yet another pivotal milestone in Nikola’s strategic plan, aiming to establish a network of up to nine refueling solutions by mid-2024, with a total of 14 operational sites slated for completion by year-end, which include a combination of HYLA modular fuelers and partner stations such as FirstElement Fuels’ in the Port of Oakland,” said the company.

Fortescue has started developing a $550 million green hydrogen production venture in the United States. It is the first of the Australian company’s planned green energy investments in North America. “The US has made serious strides in attracting global investment in green hydrogen and decarbonization projects, like Fortescue’s solar and wind-powered Arizona Hydrogen facility,” said Fortescue Executive Chair and Founder Andrew Forrest, arguing that the US government has to further support the hydrogen sector.