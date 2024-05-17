Germany’s January-April solar installations hit 5 GW

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,040 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 881 MW in April 2023. In the first four months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 4.98 GW in Germany, from around 3.71 GW in the same period a year earlier.

The country's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 87.57 GW at the end of April 2024. In order to reach its 2030 solar target of 215 GW, the country will need to add at least 1.55 GW of new solar every month.

The Bundesnetzagentur said that rooftop PV systems deployed under Germany's feed-in tariff scheme accounted for 572.2 MW of the new additions in April. Another 323.6 MW came from PV projects developed under the national tender scheme for utility-scale solar. It noted that developers also installed another 16 MW of rooftop PV systems outside of any incentive schemes in April.

Around 1.1 GW MW of the PV capacity deployed in the first four months of this year was installed in the southern state of Bavaria. Baden-Württemberg ranked second with 686.1 MW, followed by Saxony with 651.7 MW.