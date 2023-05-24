German PV installations hit 881 MW in April

From pv magazine Germany
Germany installed 881 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 553 MW in the same month of 2022 and 944 MW in March.
In the first four months of the year, newly installed PV capacity hit 3.71 GW in Germany, from around 2.5 GW in the same period a year earlier. The state of Bavaria has the largest share of January-April installations, with 922.6 MW, followed by Nordrhein-Westfalen with 534 MW, and Baden-Württemberg with 516.4 MW.
Popular content
By the end of April, Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 71 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.