German PV installations hit 881 MW in April

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 881 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 553 MW in the same month of 2022 and 944 MW in March.

In the first four months of the year, newly installed PV capacity hit 3.71 GW in Germany, from around 2.5 GW in the same period a year earlier. The state of Bavaria has the largest share of January-April installations, with 922.6 MW, followed by Nordrhein-Westfalen with 534 MW, and Baden-Württemberg with 516.4 MW.

Popular content

By the end of April, Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 71 GW.