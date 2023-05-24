German PV installations hit 881 MW in April

Germany installed around 3.7 GW of new PV systems in the first four months of 2023.

Image: HendoBe, Pixabay

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 881 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 553 MW in the same month of 2022 and 944 MW in March.

In the first four months of the year, newly installed PV capacity hit 3.71 GW in Germany, from around 2.5 GW in the same period a year earlier. The state of Bavaria has the largest share of  January-April installations, with 922.6 MW, followed by Nordrhein-Westfalen with 534 MW, and Baden-Württemberg with 516.4 MW.

By the end of April, Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 71 GW.

