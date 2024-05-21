Fiera Milano switches on Italy’s largest rooftop PV array

From pv magazine Italy
Fiera Milano, a trade fair organizer in Milan, has switched on Italy's largest rooftop PV system – an 18 MW array deployed on the pavilions of its exhibition center in Rho, near Milan.
Italian power utility A2A built the system with approximately 50,000 solar panels, distributed across 330,000 square meters of pavilion coverage.
A2A developed the project in three stages. The first 8.2 MW unit was finalized in April 2023, followed by a 4 MW section completed in February of this year. The company connected another four sections, totaling 5.8 MW, to the grid this month.
“With its approximately 22 GWh, the system installed in Fiera Milano is the first in terms of efficiency among those of the European exhibition centers and is positioned ahead of Barcelona (5.9 GWh), Stuttgart (4.3 GWh) and Munich (2. 7 GWh),” A2A said in a statement.
The PV system will make it possible to cover some of the needs of Fiera Milano in Rho, while the residual energy will be fed into the grid.
