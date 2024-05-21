Israel to deploy 250 MW of floating solar, agrivoltaics

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a recent statement that the authorities have given initial approval for four solar energy plants in the southern part of the country. The program, which will supply at least 250 MW of energy, will now be submitted for comments from various regional committees.

The projects will be constructed in the Arava region of the Negev Desert, between the Ramon Airport and the Timna copper mine, on a total area spanning 4.09 km2. The first plant will include floating PV panels installed over purified waste reservoirs, as well as a ground-mounted PV and storage solutions.

The second site will be built on the roof of a new parking lot, and the third site will include only storage. The fourth PV site will be built on mines. It will also include an energy storage solution and possibly an agrivoltaics installation.

The ministry said that the last plan will be dependent upon the approval of the country’s mining regulator.

“The plan will assist in achieving the government's targets for electricity production through renewable energies,” the authorities said. “The plan does not require the establishment of an additional overhead transmission system towards the north of the country.”