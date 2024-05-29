Italy, Spain, Portugal break daily solar generation records 

Italy, Spain, and Portugal broke daily records for PV generation during the week of May 20, according to analysis from Spanish consultancy AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.

The Spanish and Portuguese markets registered 196 GWh and 21 GWh on May 24, while the Italian market recorded 142 GWh on May 26. These records contributed to each market increasing weekly solar energy generation from the week prior, by 27% in Portugal, 13% in Spain, and 7.8% in Italy.

Meanwhile, the German market, which broke its daily production record in the previous week, recorded a 7.5% production decrease for the week of May 20, reversing an upward trend from the last four weeks.

AleaSoft said that electricity prices increased in all major European markets during the fourth week of May, which it attributed to a rise in the average price of gas and CO2 emission allowances. Electricity demand also decreased in most major markets last week, with public holidays in several of the analyzed countries leading to lower labour hours.

The Nordic market recorded the largest week-on-week increase in electricity prices, up 87%, while the Italian market registered the smallest increase, up just 0.1%. Despite this, the Nordic market had the lowest weekly average price for the second week running, at €24.59 ($26.65)/MWh, and the Italian market had the highest weekly average price for the third consecutive week, at €96.18//MWh.

The Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese markets all recorded weekly electricity price increases. In each of these markets, except the French market, weekly average prices stood above €45/MWh.

All major European electricity markets, except the British and Italian markets, registered negative electricity prices on at least one day last week. The German, Belgian, French and Dutch markets all reached prices below -€23/MWh on May 26, with the Dutch market recording the lowest, at -€23.89/MWh.

The German market also recorded the highest hourly price, reaching €221.46/MWh on May 27 – the highest price in the country since December 2023.

During the final week of May, AleaSoft said it expects electricity prices to fall in France, Spain and Portugal while continuing to increase in Germany and Italy.