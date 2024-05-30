Tajikistan to build 200 MW of solar, PV panel factory

Eging PV Technology is set to build a 200 MW solar facility in the Panj Free Economic Zone in Khatlon province, Tajikistan.

Earlier this week, Eging PV Technology Co signed a memorandum of understanding with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Economic Development for the construction of the project. The project will proceed in four stages, with the first stage involving the construction of the solar plant on a 250-hectare area following a $150 million investment. According to a statement from the Tajik ministry, the total investment across all four stages will amount to $1.5 billion. Also this week, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon laid the foundation stone for construction of the country’s first solar equipment production plant in Danghara Free Economic Zone, Khatlon province. The factory, which is expected to cost $2 million, is receiving investment from South Korea’s Global Solar Wafer. Popular content

Construction is set to begin in July, with the first of four phases planned for completion in March 2025. The plant’s initial manufacturing capacity is expected to stand at 5,000 MW, according to a statement from the president’s press service. Once fully operational, it will provide 8,000 jobs, with 95% allocated to Tajik citizens.

In October 2023, plans were announced for 500 MW of renewables in Tajikistan, including floating PV installations. The country has set a target of generating 1 GW of energy from renewable sources by 2030.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tajikistan did not have any installed PV capacity at the end of 2023.