Masdar to develop 500 MW of renewables in Tajikistan

MW Energy, a joint venture between renewables developer Masdar and W Solar Investment, has signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MOEWR) to develop at least 500 MW of clean energy capacity in Tajikistan.
The project pipeline includes some floating solar capacity and is part of a public-private partnership (PPP), Masdar said in a statement, without providing further details.
“By 2030, the installed capacity of generating stations using solar and wind energy should be 700 MW,” said Tajikistani Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Jum’a. “Today, 450 MW of this is being developed by a feasibility study with the participation of international consulting companies with the financial support of international financial institutions. This is a relatively new direction for us, but nevertheless concrete work has already begun.”
Masdar has worked on a number of projects in Central Asia. It has achieved financial closure on three solar projects in Uzbekistan, located in Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Sherabad, with a total capacity of approximately 900 MW.
In addition, Masdar's 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar Power Project in Uzbekistan has been operational since 2021, and it has plans for the 250 MW Nur Bukhara Solar Power Project with a 63 MW/126MWh battery energy storage system.
