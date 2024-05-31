Finland to construct seven solar plants totalling 213 MW

The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has signed grant agreements with seven solar projects across Finland with a combined capacity of 212.99 MW.
A total €27.5 million is being invested across the projects through the EU renewable energy financing mechanism, following successful bids in the EU's first cross-border solar tender held last year.
The projects include two located in the South Ostrobothnia region of western Finland – a 74.03 MW plant on an area currently used for peat production and a 33 MW plant located on a peat bog. Elsewhere, a 20 MW ground-mounted solar park in Loukkaanaro will become the largest solar project in northern Finland, expected to run for at least thirty years.
The other funded projects are a 40.16 MW site in Pöytyä, southwest Finland, a 30 MW park in the municipality of Tohmajärvi, located in the North Karelia region of eastern Finland, a 8 MW plant in the municipality of Nivala, central Finland, and a 7.8 MW plant in the city of Savonlinna, eastern Finland.
Several of the projects have been given separate completion dates throughout 2025.
Finland had deployed 900 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 664 MW the year prior, according to figures from International Renewable Energy Agency.
