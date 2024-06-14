Colombian developer switches on 83 MW of solar

From pv magazine LatAm

The 83 MW Tepuy solar plant – located in the municipality of La Dorada in the department of Caldas, Colombia – has started commercial operations.

The project serves the National Interconnected System (SIN) with 199,534 bifacial solar panels ranging from 540 W to 550 W, supported by 29,000 metal structures with solar trackers.

Popular content

EPM, the largest public service provider in Colombia, began the project in July 2022.

UPME, an entity under Colombia's Ministry of Mines and Energy, has said that the nation has gained 611.44 MW of new capacity from non-conventional renewable energy sources (FNCER) since January 2023.