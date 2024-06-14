Valencia using PV trees to recharge small electric vehicles, mobile devices

From pv magazine Spain

The Valencia City Council has set up four solar trees to charge electronic devices, with an investment of more than €370,000.

The project uses solar panels in tree-shaped structures to generate power. The PV trees can charge small electric vehicles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, phones, tablets, and other electronic devices. They also provide shade, as they are more than 6.5 meters high.

Each 3.6 kW tree has an energy potential of 1,550 kWh and 5,600 kWh of maximum annual production, except for one tree along the Turia River, which will generate 2,657 kWh per year.

The Valencia City Council is also finalizing the installation of smart pavement in Benimaclet, Benimàmet and Patraix. It will offer solar charging for personal mobility vehicles.

The installation of the solar trees came out of the Decidim 2020 participatory process. The Valencia City Council awarded the solar tree contract to Eiffage Energía S.L.U. and the smart pavement contract to Sociedad Ibérica de Construcciones Eléctricas S.A.