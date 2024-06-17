France deploys 1 GW of solar in Q1

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 1,013 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-March period. By comparison, the nation added 984 MW in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 639 MW in the first quarter of last year.

The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 21.1 GW at the end of March 2024. Developers deployed around 20.3 GW of the total on the French mainland, and the remaining share on the island of Corsica and the nation's overseas territories.

The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 27.3 GW, with around 6.3 GW already under preliminary connection agreements.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est have accounted for 47% of all newly connected capacity so far this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing more than 53% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of March.